Website/social media: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083801799096
Meeting address: Meetings are held on Wednesday evenings from 5:15 to 6 p.m. at the Paris West restaurant, 1719 Central Ave., Cheyenne.
Approximate number of members: Open
Qualifications for membership: For anyone who desires to engage in quieting the mind through guided meditation.
Cost of membership: $15 per drop-in session or $60 paid in advance for six sessions
Description of your group: We meet to mingle and engage in guided meditation to support our emotional well-being.
Who to contact: Betsy Collar, 303-550-3518, Ecollar@aol.com
