Meeting address/times: Meet monthly, the first Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. in the third-floor library at Pointe Frontier, 1406 Prairie Ave., Cheyenne.
Approximate number of members: 15
Qualifications for membership: Diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease or know someone who is/was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease
Description of your group: We provide support and/or learn more about the disease. Also, provide a support group for caregivers.
Who to contact: Kristi Martin, Community Outreach Coordinator, 303-830-1839, kmartin@parkinsonrockies.org
