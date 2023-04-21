Meeting address/times: The Training Building (6568) at the Wyoming Department of Transportation, 5300 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne. To attend remotely, use the “Contact Us” link on our website to request videoconference info.
Approximate number of members: 12
Qualifications for membership: No restrictions: Roadmasters is open to all adults interested in what our group does!
Cost of membership: $55 every six months. Attending Roadmasters as a guest is free.
Description of your group: Roadmasters members polish their communication and leadership skills with weekly practice in a fun and friendly club atmosphere. Prepared speeches, jokes, extemporaneous speaking, time management and helpful evaluations from other club members all help us improve and achieve our goals. Neither Toastmasters International nor Roadmasters Toastmasters of Cheyenne prohibits any speech topic, content or language. We recognize that club members may learn much about the world around them from listening to others’ speeches on a variety of subjects. We are fortunate to have members from diverse perspectives and demographics. This variety adds interest to club meetings and stimulates thoughts and ideas. Recognizing that our club comprises a diverse group of people, our members are mindful of civility, good taste and sensitivity when addressing controversial speech topics.
Who to contact: Use the website “Contact Us” link to contact Roadmasters Officers.