Meeting address/times: Membership meetings are held weekly every Wednesday from 12-1 p.m. at Little America, 2800 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne.
Approximate number of members: 175
Qualifications for membership: Club members are asked to attend meetings and events; pay club dues that are used to support local projects, international projects and club operating costs; use professional skills and talents to make a difference; and be committed to service through personal involvement. There is no minimum age to join Rotary; however, members are encouraged to join after becoming established in their career.
Cost of membership: $250 quarterly or $1,000 annually
Description of your group: The Rotary Club of Cheyenne was chartered in 1918 as a member of Rotary International and has been serving Laramie County for over 100 years. Becoming a Rotary member connects you with a diverse group of professionals locally and around the world who share a common drive to give back. Through regular meetings and events, members discuss the community’s needs and develop creative ways to meet them, connect with other leaders who are changing the world, expand their leadership and professional skills, catch up with good friends and meet new ones. Rotary International has seven areas of focus that reflect the most critical humanitarian issues and needs that Rotarians address worldwide. These include peacebuilding and conflict prevention, disease prevention and treatment, water, sanitation and hygiene, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, community economic development and preserving the environment.