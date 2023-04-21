Website/social media: tops.org
Meeting address/times: We meet on Thursdays, with weigh-ins at 8-8:45 a.m., meeting at 9-10 a.m. at VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. (Nationway frontage road), Cheyenne.
Approximate number of members: 14
Qualifications for membership: Desire to lose weight with a support group
Cost of membership: No cost to visit and see if the group meets your needs.
Description of your group: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) provides tools, information and support to be successful in losing weight. The program focuses on health, as well as weight loss.
Who to contact: Leader Pam, 307-630-5447, wisecups2006@aol.com
