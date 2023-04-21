Website/social media: tops.org
Meeting address/times: Faith United Methodist Church basement, 522 E. Sixth St., in Cheyenne
Approximate number of members: 6
Qualifications for membership: Anyone interested in support and encouragement to aid in weight loss is invited to join.
Cost of membership: $49 for a basic membership, plus a small under $5 monthly local chapter fee
Description of your group: Our mission is to help and support our members as they take off and keep off pounds sensibly. Join our local chapter for fellowship and weight loss motivation.
Who to contact: Corine Barbour, 307-638-4734, corinecb307@outlook.com
