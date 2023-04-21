Website/social media: curtgowdytu.org, facebook.com/people/Curt-Gowdy-Chapter-of-Trout-Unlimited/100085859559400, instagram.com/curtgowdytu and twitter.com/curtgowdytu
Meeting address/times: Upstairs at Uncle Charlie’s, 6001 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne
Approximate number of members: 200
Qualifications for membership: Anyone can join
Cost of membership: As little as $12 a year
Description of your group: We bring people who care about cold water fisheries together to protect, reconnect and restore the places they love to fish.
Who to contact: Dan Moede, dmoede@bresnan.net
