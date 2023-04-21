Meeting address/times: Meetings vary from virtual to in-person and alternate between Cheyenne and Northern Colorado
Approximate number of members: 50
Qualifications for membership: Membership is open to active-duty, National Guard, Reserve, retired, and former commissioned officers and warrant officers of the following uniformed services: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as well as spouses of deceased officers.
Cost of membership: $25 per year
Description of your group: The WY-CO Border Chapter is an affiliate of the national MOAA, the nation’s largest and most influential association of military officers. We are an independent, nonprofit, politically nonpartisan organization. Although membership is open only to officers, we advocate and work to preserve compensation and benefit matters for all members of the military community. Our local chapter provides support and service to the local military, their families and the community at large. We offer camaraderie and fellowship for chapter members, one-to-one support for surviving spouses, and the first set of uniform rank for ROTC and JROTC in four post-secondary institutions and seven high schools. We advocate for legislative actions that support MOAA initiatives, particularly in the areas of active-duty pay increases commensurate with the general population, reduction of TRICARE copays for family members, military housing reform, preservation of health care benefits and oversight of military health care reform, to name a few.