Meeting address/times: General meetings are usually on the second Thursday of each month. Meetings are held at different places, different months. Call or check the calendar on the website.
Approximate number of members: Zonta Club of Cheyenne currently has about 40 members. It is part of Zonta International, which has 27,000 members in 62 countries.
Qualifications for membership: Membership is open to all adult women and men who want to serve their community, advocate for women and girls, or network with those with a passion for making a difference in their community and beyond.
Cost of membership: Annual membership dues average $180. Discounted dues are available for young professionals and retirees.
Description of your group: Zonta is a nonpartisan, secular organization with the mission of making the world a better place for women and girls. We do this through service and advocacy in our local communities and beyond. We engage both women and men in our efforts. We believe that every woman should have an equal opportunity to reach her full potential. We also believe that no woman should live in fear of violence. Locally, much of our advocacy has related to raising awareness about human trafficking and working to end domestic violence. We do this through different means, including art contests, participation in 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence, community discussions and more. We have an ongoing service project of preparing Hope Bags and presenting them to the local hospital and law enforcement to assist survivors of sexual assault or child abuse. We offer several scholarships and awards to women and girls working to further their education, careers or life experiences. We also socialize and network with other passionate people in our community.