Editor's note: This story originally appeared in print as part of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's December Mental Health Resource Guide.
On Heather Huberty’s first day as the new co-executive director of Ivinson Home For Ladies, the senior living facility received news of its first COVID-19 case.
“When my husband and I showed up Oct. 26 … they didn’t really have measures in place,” Huberty said. “So within four days, we started working with Albany County Public Health, and they helped us get a testing program for staff and residents. That happened within a week, and after that, we had our first three residents test positive and another staff member, which totally rocked our world here.”
Working at an independent living facility for women over the age of 65 can be a challenge any day, but during a global pandemic, Huberty’s stress levels have increased significantly. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle spoke to three women in high-pressure jobs to learn how they cope – particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Find time for yourself
Huberty lives on-site at the Laramie facility, and during the outbreak, her husband (who is her co-executive director) was off-site for non-pandemic medical reasons. She suddenly found herself running a 24-7 household with half the number of staff members she’d normally have, but they were able to get a testing program in place, deliver meals to the residents’ doors and make the quarantine as fun as possible.
“We had a roaming happy hour cart that went door to door,” Huberty said with a smile through the phone. “I made a newsletter that they got every day, and it was called the COVID Cruise Line, and it had puzzles on it and told them information for the day.”
Asked how she got through the Ivinson Home’s outbreak, Huberty laughed and said “Domino’s and Wendy’s,” before adding that it was also the help of generous staff who went above and beyond. One member she leaned on wasn’t allowed to be at the facility during the 14-day facility lockdown, but he became Huberty’s runner, grabbing a load of groceries waiting to be picked up at Walmart or doing other quick errands whenever she needed them.
One of the most stressful elements of it all was having few boundaries during that 14-day period. Because her home is on-site, Huberty had to be ready at the drop of a hat if anyone needed anything.
“It is hard – sometimes I would lay down for a little nap and the doorbell would ring, and you have to get up,” she said. “But I’m a big plant lover, so I have 25 plants, and watering them and caring for them, that’s been my saving grace.”
Huberty said she’s also started taking bubble baths and making time for herself a priority, especially now that the home hasn’t had a positive case (knock on wood, she said) since October. Her sense of responsibility to her 22 residents has also helped her push through.
“It’s hard enough to take care of yourself during this time, but when you're responsible for the mental health and emotional wellbeing of a household, it’s a big thing to carry,” she said. “I feel like I’m just a little blip in all of this; we’ve got all these health care workers and people who are really on the front lines doing amazing work, so kudos to them. I just hope that we can get over this quickly so we can get on to the funner things in life. I’d like to see my residents’ beautiful faces (again).”
Talk it out and band together
Neicole Molden became the first female deputy warden at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins in January, just a couple months before the world completely changed.
“The day-to-day has changed day to day,” Molden said. “We don't know one day to the next what we’re going to have open, what we’re going to be able to have the inmates do … If our numbers are higher, we’ll test all staff and inmates. During that time, the inmates are secluded to their unit, you can’t move them around, especially when numbers are high because it’s not helping us keep the virus from spreading.”
It’s been difficult telling inmates they can’t do their favorite activities, like basketball and going to the gym, Molden said, but it’s necessary to prevent community spread of COVID-19. Tensions have run high in the past nine months, especially in the early days of the pandemic, when Molden said the inmates didn’t believe the virus was real. But one thing she’s found to be helpful is communicating with inmates as much as possible. Keeping them informed helps relieve some of their stress and her own.
She’s also found solace in reaching out to others in her field.
“I also communicate with other wardens across the state to see if other wardens are feeling the same thing,” she said. “I try to communicate with them to see what’s working there and what might work here. Once we find out that some of the facility leads are dealing with what we are, it kind of brings you back to norm. It’s like ‘OK, we’re not on this deserted island by ourselves.’”
In addition to comparing experiences and swapping suggestions with other wardens, Molden’s escape is fitness. She loves to work out in the penitentiary’s gym when it’s open; otherwise, she waits until she gets home, and uses her own equipment to sweat out the day’s stresses.
Although her job has been particularly stressful this year, Molden said it hasn’t affected her overall mental health. She’s worked for the Wyoming Department of Corrections for nearly 12 years, and if there’s one thing she’s learned, it’s that you can’t predict what will happen next, and the best way to get through it is to work together.
“The stress is coming with the not knowing,” Molden said. “One day we think we have everything figured out, and the next 45 minutes, we have to change it all over again. I know we’re doing what we’re supposed to as far as trying to keep the virus out of here, keeping things clean, wearing masks, etc., but the not knowing, the changing every day or every half hour, whatever it may be, that’s the most stressful thing for me. … (this pandemic is) not anything I would ever expect, but the way the facilities came together and shared information and what works for them – there’s a lot of team effort and comradery, especially here in this facility. We’re already short-staffed, but you’ve seen people saying they’ll stay overtime, they’ll step up.”
Look on the bright side
For Mitsi Jones, licensed professional counselor and owner of Betty Life Counseling in Cheyenne, the past nine months have been about adapting. She’s able to do any appointment via telehealth now, but she still does in-person visits with any client who prefers them.
Jones said she’s thankfully able to keep her work stress handled by being flexible, but she’s noticed the need for an approach that focuses on positive thinking during her sessions. When it comes to essential workers, in particular, she said it’s important to remember what value they bring to society, rather than focusing on the frustrations of not being able to work from home.
She said it’s also important to remind yourself every day of all the people who are trying to end this pandemic.
“Taking stock, basically, in efforts that are being done to help, so people feel more secure,” she said. “A lot of people appreciate masks and social distancing. Personally, I also think (it helps) not having to social distance with important family members that you can still cuddle, and if you have animals and pets, to do that.”
It’s important to lean on those who are in your bubble, so to speak, and to focus on the long term. Jones said most people experiencing anxiety think in terms of the immediate, but one way to cope with that anxiety is to shift your focus to the future and the possibility for things to get better, as well as looking at examples of how the world has already improved.
When someone is spiraling, she said one helpful coping mechanism is to activate the five senses.
“Some people can use colors, so things either in their environment or clothing that they pick out to enjoy,” Jones said. “I know somebody who holds onto hard candy to give a different taste. Hearing music, that’s my number one, Christmas music or whatever they like. Smelling something nice, essential oils or something like that, and having something to touch, like I have feathers here in my office that you can do crafts with.”