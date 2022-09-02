John Murdock has been named a loan officer of Pinnacle Bank, which is expanding the Laramie Loan Production Office team to include him. “He will partner with Laramie and Albany County residents to deliver individualized consumer and commercial lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial operating lines of credit, construction loans, and home equity loans,” according to an emailed news release earlier in August from the bank. Murdock has worked in this industry in Laramie for about a decade, Pinnacle said. This includes the past seven years with ACPE Federal Credit Union, where he was chief financial officer.

n

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus