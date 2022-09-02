John Murdock has been named a loan officer of Pinnacle Bank, which is expanding the Laramie Loan Production Office team to include him. “He will partner with Laramie and Albany County residents to deliver individualized consumer and commercial lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial operating lines of credit, construction loans, and home equity loans,” according to an emailed news release earlier in August from the bank. Murdock has worked in this industry in Laramie for about a decade, Pinnacle said. This includes the past seven years with ACPE Federal Credit Union, where he was chief financial officer.
Wyoming District Court Judge Marvin Tyler is retiring, effective Jan. 2, Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox announced earlier in August. Fox, who is chairman of the Judicial Nominating Commission, said the position will be filled Jan. 3. Gov. Mark Gordon will appoint this Ninth Judicial District Court judge – Sublette County from a list of three names to be submitted to him by the Judicial Nominating Commission. Expressions of interest, at courts.state.wy.us/Administration/Careers, are due to Fox’s office by 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 8.
Bob Beck, who according to his online biography has been news director of Wyoming Public Radio over the course of several decades, has announced “after 34 years I will be leaving” in October. “My plan is to retire and move to the Syracuse area of New York. Thanks to our listeners, reporters, interns and everyone who made this such an enjoyable ride,” he wrote on Twitter on Aug 8.
n John B. Cooksey is being inducted into the Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced on Aug. 9. “Awarded posthumously, Cooksey is recognized for his stellar and lengthy career as a flight instructor” and FAA- “designated flight examiner in Wyoming,” according to WYDOT. His employers included Hailair and the Wyoming Oil & Gas Commission, and he ran a Phillips 66 gas station.