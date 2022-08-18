Day 1&2
Depart US - Overnight Flight to Europe - Arrive Lyon - Board Ship
Arrive Lyon & meet your PWD Tour Manager - Transfer to the MS Amadeus Provence for 7 night cruise - Welcome Dinner Onboard - Ship departs north late evening
(D) Overnight - Amadeus Provence
Day 3 Mâcon
Morning Mâcon Walking Tour
Afternoon Wine Region with Tasting Experience Optional
(B,D) Overnight - Amadeus Provence
Day 4 Chalon sur Saone - Beaune - Tournus
Morning Beaune, Hotel-Dieu & Burgundy Wine Tasting Experience
Afternoon Medieval Brancion & Cormatin Optional - Ship arrives in Tournus
(B,L,S & D) Overnight - Amadeus Provence
Day 5 Lyon
Morning Lyon City Tour with Old Town
Afternoon Cruising - Ship departs Lyon & heads south towards Avignon
(B,L,S & D) Overnight - Amadeus Provence
Day 6 Avignon
Morning Avignon Walking Tour including Palace of the Popes
Afternoon at leisure in Avignon or Pont du Gard & Uzes Optional
(B,L,S & D) Overnight - Amadeus Provence
Day 7 Arles
Morning Arles Walking City Tour with Roman Amphitheatre
Afternoon at leisure in Arles or Camargue Nature Park Optional
(B,L,S & D) Overnight - Amadeus Provence
Day 8 Leisure Day with Châteauneuf-du-Rhône/Ardeche - Le Pouzin
Relax Onboard/Leisure Day - Morning Optional Excursion to Ardèche Gorge
Midday ship stops in Le Pouzin - Afternoon Cruising - Gala Farewell Dinner
(B,L,S & D) Overnight - Amadeus Provence
Day 9 Lyon - Flight Home
Transfer to the Lyon Airport to fly home or join Paris Post Cruise Extension
(B)
B-Breakfast Hotel/Onboard • S-Snacks Onboard afternoon and/or evening
L-Lunch Onboard • D-Dinner Onboard with Beer & Regional Wines
Optional 2-Night Paris Post Cruise Extension
$795 pp dbl +$400 single supplement
Day 9/Nov 2 Disembark Lyon - Dijon - Paris
Disembark & travel north via motorcoach enroute to Paris. Stop in Dijon for a tour and continue on to Paris, “The City of Light”, for a 2 Night Stay
(B - on ship) Overnight - Paris
Day 10/Nov 3 Paris
Morning Paris City Tour & Seine Cruise - see Notre Dame Cathedral, Arc de Triomphe, Champs Elysees & the Eiffel Tower then a Seine River Cruise - Afternoon at Leisure (B) Overnight - Paris
Day 11/Nov 4 Transfer to Paris Airport (CDG) - Flight Home
(B)
Optional Paris POST Cruise Extension Includes: 2 Nights Hotel - Paris, Paris City Tour, Seine River Cruise, PWD Tour Manager, 2-Breakfasts & Transfer from Lyon to Paris with Dijon Tour, Transfers to Paris Airport (CDG). Due to group air policies outbound air on 10/25 could be a different schedule than the rest of the your group for Paris extensions passengers. • Paris extension is based on 20 passenger minimum.