ROCK SPRINGS — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and all the regulations that have gone with it, the Legacy Gymnastics Team has had a good competitive season thus far. Elissa Lewis said members have all been working hard at learning new skills, learning new routines, and improving their abilities, overall.
The team consists of 19 girls ages 8 to 14. There are four level 3s, 10 level 4s, two level 5s, two level 6s and one level 8. Two of the girls competed at a lower level for their first one or two meets of the season, then gained their mobility score and moved up one level. All of the girls are working toward earning an all-around score of 30 or higher to qualify for the Wyoming state meet in March. Over half the girls have already qualified.
There are six more meets coming up in both Wyoming and Utah that the girls may attend before the state meet.
“We (as coaches and parents) are very proud of the girls and all of their hard work this season. We are all excited to see what more they may accomplish in the next two months. Good luck on all of your next competitions!” Lewis said.