WBC Baseball Mexico US

United States pitcher Nick Martinez, left, exits during the third inning of a World Baseball Classic game against Mexico on Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Phoenix.

 Associated Press

PHOENIX — Mark DeRosa said last week that one of his most important jobs as United States manager during the World Baseball Classic is making sure his players understand the tournament is a competition, not an exhibition.

Just two games in, he sort of undercut his own message.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus