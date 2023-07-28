Conference Realignment Football

In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, the Pac-12 logo is shown at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz.

 Associated Press

The conference of champions appears to be in crisis.

Colorado's announcement Thursday that it will return to the Big 12 comes a little more than a year after Southern California and UCLA said they were ditching the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten. The departure of all three next year leaves the league that has won more NCAA championships than any other facing an uncertain future.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus