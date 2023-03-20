Buccaneers Mayfield Football

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield gestures during an NFL news conference on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers signed Mayfield to a one year contract. 

 Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. — Baker Mayfield is excited to have an opportunity to try to win Tom Brady's old job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 draft signed a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million in free agency and will compete with third-year pro Kyle Trask to become Brady's successor on a team two seasons removed from winning the Super Bowl.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus