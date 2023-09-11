Mercury Sun Basketball

Phoenix Mercury's Sug Sutton, left, steals the ball from Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas during a WNBA game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn.

 Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart head into the playoffs this week as the top contenders to become the WNBA's most valuable player.

That's no surprise. They are the two superstars on the league's two "super teams" — the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) and the New York Liberty (32-8).

