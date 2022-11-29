Oilers Islanders Hockey

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, right, skates the puck up the ice in the first period of an NHL game against the New York Islanders on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y.

 John Minchillo/AP

On the eve of skating in his 500th regular-season NHL game, Connor McDavid marveled at how Sidney Crosby has maintained a high level of play for more than twice that long.

"Just the longevity of it," the Edmonton Oilers captain said. "You look at a guy like Sid, who I think has changed his game a little bit here and there a few times over, it's so incredible to see."


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus