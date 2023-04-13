The transition of moving to a new part of the country to play football at the University of Wyoming isn’t always a smooth one.
For Tyrecus Davis, the move from Texas to Laramie has gone about as well as it possibly could have so far. Davis, a 5-foot-10, 181-pound cornerback, transferred to UW from Navarro Community College in Texas.
In his first semester as a Cowboy, Davis has done well impressing his new coaches. Craig Bohl, who’s going into his 10th year as UW’s head coach, has had nothing but good things to say about his new cornerback during the spring portion of the season.
“Tyrecus has taken the long way,” Bohl said. “He had to work hard to get where he’s at. At Navarro, we knew some of the coaches there, and we watched some of the tape and (coach Oscar Giles) swung by. One of the things that you’re always looking for is, ‘OK, does this guy have an entitled attitude? Does he have an attitude that he’s really athletic, or is he going to be hungry?’
“Everything that we knew about him has shown to be what he’s doing now. He’s hungry, and he’s got really quick feet.”
Davis didn’t make the move to Laramie alone. He brought along his family, including his 2-year-old son, Damari Zayne Davis.
“It made it better for me,” Davis said about making the move with his family. “They’re liking it real well. He’s loving the cold. I don’t like it too much, but he loves it.
“... It motivates me. I can’t wait to see my son. Every time I leave, I can’t wait to go back and see him because he’s so happy to see me.”
Welcoming in a guy who had to claw his way up the ladder starting at the JUCO level was a no-brainer for Bohl. Davis played in 26 games at Navarro, collecting 80 total tackles, five interceptions, 13 pass breakups and two forced fumbles, according to UW’s website.
“When you talk about all the change that’s going on in college football, one of the things that I believe is going to push us over the edge when I talk about that 2% is guys being hungry and having that chip on their shoulder and not a sense of, ‘Well, what’s in this for me, or, ‘What jersey number can I get? Or, ‘What’s my NIL deal and what kind of shoes am I going to have and when am I going to touch the ball?’” Bohl said. “(Davis) is a guy that is hungry, that has good ability, that wants to learn, that listens and wants to be coached. I’m really encouraged.
“... It’ll be fun to see him progress. There is no sense of entitlement. He is competitive, and he has good ability. That’s going to give us something to work with. I’m convinced, in today’s age, there’s still a place for those kind of guys to win.”
Shortly after receiving second-team All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference honors last season, Davis got a call from co-special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach Benny Boyd. It didn’t take much convincing from Boyd to earn a commitment from Davis.
“Me and coach Boyd talked for about 30 minutes,” Davis said. “It was a great opportunity. As soon as I got off the phone, I knew I was coming. As soon as I got the offer, I knew I was coming.”
Davis will be fighting for a starting job this spring and fall after UW’s No. 1 cornerback, Cam Stone, transferred to Hawaii this offseason. The Cowboys’ secondary was one of the bigger problems for the defense last year, and Bohl has emphasized the importance of the cornerback position, specifically, going forward.
The Cowboys finished eighth in the Mountain West last season with an average of 217 passing yards allowed per game and allowed the second-most total passing yards in the conference at 2,821.
“I just want to make the team better,” Davis said. “I’m going to make the team better. I feel like I’ve already made the team better. We’re going to win some more games and make some more plays on the defensive end.”
Jakorey Hawkins will be fighting alongside Davis to slide into that No. 1 slot at corner. Hawkins tallied eight pass deflections, 30 total tackles and one interception last season.
Hawkins will miss the rest of spring practices after having surgery on his shoulder, Bohl said. Kolbey Taylor is another cornerback that has caught Bohl’s attention this spring.
“He’s a guy who has a tremendous amount of physical ability,” Bohl said about Taylor. “He’s learning how to play football, and he’s listening to coaching. It’s hard to coach 6-foot-4 as a corner, so I’m staying the heck away and letting coach Boyd keep on working on that, but I’m encouraged.”
The addition of Davis in the cornerback room gives the Cowboys some much-needed depth at the position going into the fall. UW struggled with injuries and inconsistent pass coverage last season, something Bohl is looking to avoid this year.
“If you can have one dominant corner, you can leverage,” Bohl said. “Just give me one. It would be great to have two dominant ones, but if you give me one, we can do some stuff. We’re hoping that one of them is really going to rise to the forefront.”
The goal on everyone’s mind in the program this spring is to get the Cowboys back into the MW title game for the first time since 2016. Despite being new to the team, that goal is no different for Davis.
“I want to see us win a conference championship,” Davis said. “I think we can get it this year. We’re looking good. We’re looking good on both ends.”