CHEYENNE – Eleven Laramie County Community College students have tested positive for COVID-19, and two of those students are exhibiting symptoms, according to college officials.
By direction of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, the college has placed 32 students in quarantine both on and off campus. There are no reported active cases among employees, but two employees are quarantining based on health department recommendations, according to a news release sent out Thursday.
“It was kind of inevitable, though we didn’t think it would come this quickly,” President Joe Schaffer told the LCCC Board of Trustees at a meeting Wednesday night. “As we are testing broadly and frequently, we are going to continue to pick these cases up.”
As campuses reopen amid the pandemic, the spread of the virus is a reality colleges nationwide have had to address over the past several weeks. The University of Wyoming in Laramie, for instance, has reported dozens of positive cases among students, and as a result, has halted all in-person interaction for the time being.
LCCC reopened for limited in-person instruction a couple of weeks ago, though most classes are being taught online. Everyone who comes on campus, however, must wear masks and adhere to social distancing protocols outlined by the college.
“We tested a handful of people who were most likely to be impacted (last) Thursday, and then made the decision to test everybody (last) Friday,” Schaffer said. Last Friday, the college reported two positive cases, but has since tested more than 200 students living in the residence halls. “As we anticipated, the cases we knew were positive have spread.”
On any given day, Schaffer said, a total of 800 students are on campus, though only about a quarter of those students live on campus.
When the college unrolled its school reopening plan prior to the start of the fall semester, it said it would not test every student on campus, but rather do surveillance testing of athletes who make up 60% of on-campus residents. Surveillance testing is something schools and colleges – including Laramie County School District 1 – are doing. In the case of LCCC, it means that every week, the college plans on testing 10% of its athletes.
Most LCCC students living in the residence halls are paired with roommates, though some rooms have been blocked off for quarantine purposes.
“The family groups we’ve put these students in are actually working because we’ve been able to isolate the cases thus far to a group of resident assistants and one athletic team,” Schaffer said. “That’s good, because if something happened with an outbreak, we want to be able to contain it within those groups because it helps with quarantining and food.”
Schaffer said the college will continue to test “broadly and frequently” to identify additional cases and intends to retest all students living on campus again late next week.
“From there, hopefully we’ll just go into surveillance testing, where we just test a portion of students to try to catch these asymptomatic individuals.”