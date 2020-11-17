CHEYENNE – The deaths of 11 more Wyoming residents have been attributed to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which occurred between late October and last week, brought the number of people whose deaths were related to the coronavirus to 155.
All of the victims were older adults.
Four of the victims were from Natrona County, three men and one woman. All four were residents of long-term care facilities. One man died late last month, two died earlier this month and the woman died late last month.
Other victims included: A Campbell County woman who died earlier this month; a Carbon County woman who died earlier this month; a Converse County man who died earlier this month; an older Crook County man who died within the last week; a Johnson County woman who died earlier this month; a Johnson county man who died within the last week; and a Sheridan County man who died earlier this month.
The news came as the state reported a single-day record for new confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said 1,162 new confirmed cases of the illness were reported Tuesday, with reports of new cases coming from every county.
The state also said new reports of 505 recoveries were received Tuesday. Combined with reports of 98 new probable cases, that left the state with 10,891 active cases, an increase of 744 over Monday.
Natrona County had 2,159; Albany had 1,653; Laramie had 1,607; Campbell had 1,341; Fremont had 694; Sheridan had 480; Park had 367; Sweetwater had 321; Goshen had 313; Uinta had 287; Lincoln had 238; Teton had 229; Platte had 202; Carbon had 182; Weston had 180; Converse had 116; Johnson had 109; Washakie had 99; Crook had 89; Sublette had 77; Big Horn had 73; Niobrara had 38, Hot Springs had 37.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Every county in the state reported new cases, with four reporting triple-digit increases in confirmed cases. Natrona County had 221 new cases; Campbell had 154; Fremont had 126; and Laramie had 123.
The record increase in new confirmed cases brought the number of confirmed cases seen since the first case was diagnosed in Wyoming in mid-March to 21,047.
The number of probable cases grew by 98 Tuesday to total 3,406.
The 505 recoveries brought the total number of people who have recovered from the illness to 13,407.