CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has reported 61 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff since reopening schools for in-person learning. Eleven of those were reported within the last several days.
The following is a list of when and where those cases were found, according to a district news release Tuesday:
On Friday, Oct. 23, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department notified the district that the following individuals tested positive for COVID-19:
• One Triumph High staff member
• One Alta Vista Elementary student
• One McCormick Junior High student
• One Davis Elementary student
On Saturday, Oct. 24, the health department notified the district that the following individuals tested positive for COVID-19:
• Two East High students
• One Carey Junior High student
On Monday, Oct. 26, the health department notified the district that the following individuals tested positive for COVID-19:
• Two East High students
• One Fairview Elementary staff member
• One Davis Elementary student
The health department is in the process of contact tracing, and those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance. Free COVID-19 testing is available at the county health department.