CHEYENNE – Eleven more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
This includes two older, age 65-plus, adult Laramie County women who died during February. One woman was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. The other woman was hospitalized, but it is unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 682 coronavirus-related deaths, 46,190 lab-confirmed cases and 8,337 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.
