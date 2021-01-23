CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has reported 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff over the past week.
From Friday, Jan. 15, through Thursday, Jan. 21, the district was notified that six students and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.
These individuals were at the following locations:
• Arp Elementary
• Central High
• Davis Elementary
• East High
• Henderson Elementary
• Rossman Elementary
• South High
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance. The Cheyenne-Laramie Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Event Center at Archer.