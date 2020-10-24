CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has reported 50 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff since reopening schools for in-person learning. Fifteen of those were reported within the last several days.
The following is a list of when and where those cases were found, according to a district news release:
On Tuesday, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department notified the district that the following individuals tested positive for COVID-19:
- Two Central High students
- Two East High students
- One McCormick Junior High student
- One Jessup Elementary student
- One Freedom Elementary student
- One East High staff member
- One Central High staff member
- One Rossman Elementary staff member
On Wednesday, the health department notified the district that the following individuals tested positive for COVID-19:
- One staff member who works at Triumph High and Saddle Ridge Elementary
- One Alta Vista Elementary staff member
- One South High staff member
On Thursday, the health department notified the district that the following individuals tested positive for COVID-19:
- One Fairview Elementary staff member
- One South High student
The health department is in the process of contact tracing, and those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance. Free COVID-19 testing is available at the county health department.