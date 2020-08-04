CHEYENNE – Due to ongoing concern over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wyoming Air National Guard announced its decision Tuesday to cancel its 2020 Wild West Airshow, which was scheduled for Sept. 11-13.
“Every year, we look forward to opening up our base and connecting with our incredibly supportive community,” Col. Barry Deibert, commander of the 153rd Airlift Wing, said in a statement. “It is our sincere desire to host the Wild West Airshow once again in 2021."
"On behalf of the airmen of the 153rd Airlift Wing, thank you for your continued support," he added.
Last year, the Wild West Air Show was held July 24 in conjunction with Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrations, marking the Air Guard's first full air show since 2011.