CHEYENNE – The deaths of 22 more Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the state continued to fall Tuesday, dropping by 69.
The Department of Health announced 22 Wyoming residents died between November and last week, bringing the total number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to the illness to 373.
Five of the deaths occurred among Campbell County residents, three women and two men. All were older adults and three were residents of long-term care facilities.
Other deaths included a Carbon County man and woman, two Fremont County women and one man, a Goshen County man and woman, three Laramie County men and one woman, two Natrona County men and two women, a Niobrara County man and a Washakie County woman.
However, at the same time, the number of active coronavirus cases fell by 69 on Tuesday as the state received reports of 308 recoveries among patients with confirmed or probable coronavirus cases.
The Health Department said the state received 158 new reports of confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, along with 103 reports of new probable cases.
The numbers left the state with 1,878 active cases, a decline of 69 from Monday.
Laramie County had 259 active cases; Natrona County had 221; Sweetwater County had 211; Campbell had 206; Park had 137; Fremont and Uinta had 98; Sheridan had 75; Big Horn had 73; Teton had 72; Albany and Washakie had 66; Lincoln had 54; Converse had 37; Goshen had 36; Carbon had 35; Johnson had 33; Weston had 26; Sublette had 24; Hot Springs had 19; Platte had 18; Crook had 12, and Niobrara had two.
Reports of new confirmed cases came from 18 counties. Park County had the highest number of new cases at 30 and Laramie County had 20.
The increase in confirmed cases brought the total number of such cases seen since the coronavirus was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March to 36,550.
The increase of 103 in probable cases brought the total number of probable cases seen since the pandemic began to 5,829.
The growth in recoveries meant that of the 42,379 people diagnosed with confirmed or probable cases since mid-March, 40,128 have recovered.