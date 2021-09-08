...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming
WHEN...now through 1pm Wednesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in the western U.S.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
26 active COVID-19 cases reported at WDOC facilities
CHEYENNE – As of Monday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) identified in routine surveillance samplings at Wyoming Department of Corrections facilities was 26:
Nine staff members and two inmates at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington tested positive for COVID-19.
Five staff members at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton tested positive.
One staff member at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle tested positive.
Two staff members at the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk tested positive.
Four staff members and three inmates at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins tested positive.
Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the department and its health-care provider, Corizon Health Inc., in accordance with CDC guidelines.
The Department of Corrections continues to conduct rigorous surveillance testing at all sites, as necessary, and will provide additional information as it becomes available.