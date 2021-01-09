CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 officials said 29 positive COVID-19 tests, affecting a number of schools across the district, were registered between Dec. 18 and Jan. 7.
The district was notified that 17 students and 12 staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus during that time. These individuals were at the following locations: Administration Building, Arp Elementary, Baggs Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Davis Elementary, East High, Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, Goins Elementary, Hebard Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Rossman Elementary, South High and Sunrise Elementary.
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance. The Cheyenne and Laramie County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Event Center at Archer.