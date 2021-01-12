CHEYENNE - The deaths of 33 more Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the number of active coronavirus cases in the state moved back over 2,000 Tuesday with the reporting of 562 new confirmed cases, including more than 300 that were added to correct an error in reporting.
The Health Department said the deaths announced Tuesday occurred from late December to within the last week.
Among the fatalities were 10 Laramie County residents, six men and four women, and seven Campbell County residents, five men and two women.
Other deaths included two people in Converse County, three in Fremont County, two in Goshen County, one in Johnson County, two in Natrona County, one in Park County, two in Sweetwater County, one in Uinta County and two in Washakie County.
Also on Tuesday, the state reported an increase in confirmed cases of 562, however, more than 300 cases were added as a correction to add missing data from a commercial lab.
The department said the lab handles much of the testing for the state Corrections Department, so counties with correctional facilities, such as Carbon, saw major increases in confirmed cases.
The growth in the number of confirmed cases, along with 115 new probable cases and reports of 241 new recoveries among those with confirmed and probable cases left the state with 2,327 active cases, an increase of 403 from Monday.
Laramie County had 306 confirmed cases; Natrona County had 273; Teton County had 247; Uinta County had 195; Fremont County had 185; Park had 154; Weston had 122; Sheridan had 115; Campbell had 114; Carbon had 105; Sweetwater had 95; Albany had 83; Lincoln had 60; Converse had 41; Washakie had 38; Johnson had 37; Big Horn had 36; Goshen had 34; Hot Springs had 31; Platte had 30; Sublette had 14; Crook had 10, and Niobrara had two.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New cases were reported in 22 counties, with Weston County, home to the Wyoming Honor Farm, reporting 116 new cases. Fremont County had 112 new cases and Carbon County reported 80.
The combined cases brought to 48,072 the number of people with either confirmed or probable cases seen since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming in mid-March.
The number of people to recover, meanwhile, stood at 45,223 as of Tuesday.