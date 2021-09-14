...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING
WEDNESDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
CHEYENNE – The number of Wyoming deaths tied to coronavirus climbed over 900 on Tuesday as the Wyoming Department of Health announced 39 more deaths.
The department said the deaths of the Wyoming residents, which occurred between June and September, brought to 918 the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 since it was first detected in the state in March 2020.
The deaths included six Natrona County residents – one woman and five men – in August and September. All six had been hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
Five Uinta County residents, three men and two women, also all hospitalized, died in August and September.
Other victims included an Albany County man who died in July, an Albany County woman who died in June and a Niobrara County man who died in September.
Three Campbell County residents, two women and one man, died in August and September, as did three Converse County residents, two women and one man.
A Crook County man died in August, while three Fremont County residents – two women and one man – died in September.
Two Goshen County women who died in August and September were among the victims, as were two Hot Springs County women who died in September.
A Laramie County man and woman died in August and September, a Park County woman died in August, and two Platte County men died in September.
Three Sheridan County men died in August and September, two Sweetwater County men died in August and September, and a Weston County man died in August.
The announcement came as state figures showed Wyoming had 3,807 active coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, an increase of 131 from Monday.