CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 13 on Monday to total 582 as the state Department of Health reported 45 new laboratory-confirmed and probable cases.
The Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said 13 counties reported new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases: Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Hot Springs, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Teton, Uinta and Weston.
The increase of 43 in laboratory-confirmed cases and of two in probable cases offset the 32 recoveries reported on Monday to leave the state with 582 active cases.
Those cases included 481 laboratory-confirmed cases and 101 probable cases.
Laramie County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 109; Fremont County had 90; Teton County had 75; Carbon and Sweetwater had 45; Lincoln had 36; Park had 34; Natrona had 29; Albany had 28; Campbell had 16; Sublette had 14; Sheridan had six; Big Horn, Hot Springs and Washakie had four, and Converse, Goshen, Platte and Weston had one.
Crook, Johnson and Niobrara counties had no active cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
With 43 new confirmed cases, the state has seen a total of 2,072 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus since the disease was first identified in Wyoming in mid-March.
The two new probable cases bring to 448 the number seen since the pandemic began. A probable case is identified as one where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested.
Among the total of 2,520 coronavirus cases seen since mid-March, 1,915 patients have recovered, according to Department of Health information, including 1,568 with confirmed cases and 347 with probable cases.