CHEYENNE – As of Friday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) identified in routine surveillance samplings at Wyoming Department of Corrections facilities was 51:

  • Five staff members and six inmates at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington tested positive for COVID-19.
  • Two inmates at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton tested positive.
  • Four staff members at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle tested positive.
  • Ten staff members and eight inmates at the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk tested positive.
  • Eight staff members and eight inmates at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins tested positive.

Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the department and its health-care provider, Corizon Health Inc., in accordance with CDC guidelines.

The Department of Corrections continues to conduct rigorous surveillance testing at all sites, as necessary, and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

