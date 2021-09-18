...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR
NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM 11 AM MDT TODAY UNTIL 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 303, 304, 306, 308, 310, AND 311...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 12 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
51 active COVID-19 cases reported at WDOC facilities
CHEYENNE – As of Friday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) identified in routine surveillance samplings at Wyoming Department of Corrections facilities was 51:
Five staff members and six inmates at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington tested positive for COVID-19.
Two inmates at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton tested positive.
Four staff members at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle tested positive.
Ten staff members and eight inmates at the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk tested positive.
Eight staff members and eight inmates at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins tested positive.
Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the department and its health-care provider, Corizon Health Inc., in accordance with CDC guidelines.
The Department of Corrections continues to conduct rigorous surveillance testing at all sites, as necessary, and will provide additional information as it becomes available.