CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 officials were recently notified that from Friday{span}, Nov. 20 through Monday, Nov. 23, another 45 students and 14 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
These individuals were at the following locations:
Afflerbach Elementary
Arp Elementary
Buffalo Ridge Elementary
Carey Junior High
Central High
Cole Elementary
Deming/Miller Elementary
East High
Fairview Elementary
Freedom Elementary
Gilchrist Elementary
Goins Elementary
Hebard Elementary
Henderson Elementary
Hobbs Elementary
Jessup Elementary
Johnson Junior High
McCormick Junior High
Meadowlark Elementary
Pioneer Park Elementary
Prairie Wind Elementary
Rossman Elementary
Sunrise Elementary
South High
Triumph High
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted, and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance. The CLCHD is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Event Center at Archer.