CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 officials were recently notified that from Friday{span}, Nov. 20 through Monday, Nov. 23, another 45 students and 14 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

These individuals were at the following locations:

Afflerbach Elementary

Arp Elementary

Buffalo Ridge Elementary

Carey Junior High

Central High

Cole Elementary

Deming/Miller Elementary

East High

Fairview Elementary

Freedom Elementary

Gilchrist Elementary

Goins Elementary

Hebard Elementary

Henderson Elementary

Hobbs Elementary

Jessup Elementary

Johnson Junior High

McCormick Junior High

Meadowlark Elementary

Pioneer Park Elementary

Prairie Wind Elementary

Rossman Elementary

Sunrise Elementary

South High

Triumph High

Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted, and will receive guidance regarding next steps.

Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance. The CLCHD is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Event Center at Archer.

