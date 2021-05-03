CHEYENNE – The 90th Medical Group in Cheyenne is offering more dates for the COVID vaccination to all active duty military members, Department of Defense civilians, retirees and beneficiaries 18 or older.
The COVID vaccination will be available in the 90th Medical Group Immunizations Clinic at 9, 9:40 and 10:20 a.m., May 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19 and 21. Vaccinations will also be available at the base theater on May 7 and 14. Please call 307-773-5044 or 307-773-3171, Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to schedule an appointment.
The vaccination slots will have 10 appointments to each time frame, for a total of 30 each day. Anyone who has already received their first dose can schedule their second dose 28 days or later after the initial dose.
For more information, visit https://www.warren.af.mil/FEW-COVID-19-Info/.