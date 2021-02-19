CHEYENNE – The 90th Medical Group at F.E. Warren Air Force Base has shifted to self-booking for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Currently, DoD/base employees 18 and older and DoD beneficiaries 65 and older are eligible to schedule their first dose. Anyone who has already received their first dose are eligible to schedule their second dose 28 days or later.
On the day of the appointment, patients are asked to check in using the same text message received when scheduling the appointment. Individuals will then wait outside in their vehicle until a response text message is received, telling patients to enter the theater.
For either first or second dose, the following items are required: Face mask, completed DHA 207 form, military ID card and a pen. Patients are asked to not bring children to this event. Some side effects are expected, and will last up to 48 hours after receiving the shot.
For more information, go online to warren.af.mil or the F.E. Warren Facebook page @FEWarrenAirForceBase, or call 307-773-4643 to schedule an appointment.