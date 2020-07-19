We like to imagine that somewhere, in a parallel universe, Cheyenne Frontier Days is marking its 124th consecutive year of entertaining crowds.
Volunteers and spectators are enjoying the first weekend of rodeo action; the first of four grand parades made its way through downtown yesterday morning; and Kiwanis Club volunteers are busy getting ready to serve thousands of free pancakes to eager crowds tomorrow morning. F.E. Warren Air Force Base is playing host to historic reenactments as part of Fort D.A. Russell Days this weekend, and getting the grounds ready to host visitors eager to watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team Wednesday.
Unfortunately, none of those things is happening in this COVID-19 version of reality (though the Air Force base does plan to go ahead with its airshow Wednesday morning without the Thunderbirds, which were grounded by a mechanic who tested positive for the virus recently). But while the novel coronavirus has mostly shuttered Frontier Park and kept thousands of visitors away, we know Cheyenne will survive to ride again.
Some of you are probably sitting there, saying to yourself, “That’s easy for them to say.” Especially if you own a small business that counts on the annual “Cowboy Christmas” to bring in enough tourists to carry you through the leaner months. Add the economic impacts of people staying in their homes this spring, and things are even more difficult for many.
Believe us when we say, “We get it.” As businesses in our community have been impacted, so have we. But just as we have all responded to the challenges of the past four months, we must help one another get through a summer without the economic injection of the “World’s Largest Outdoor Rodeo and Western Celebration.”
How? First by making an extra effort to buy local. For a community like Cheyenne to be successful, we need to make it a priority to support our neighbors. That means heading to the local hardware store instead of going online to find a deal on the latest tool we think we need. It means spending more at local eateries, even if it’s by ordering takeout for the 100th time since mid-March. It means buying from the vendors at the local farmers markets and other local producers. (Selfishly, of course, it means supporting those businesses that support this newspaper so we can continue to cover the stories that matter most to you, our loyal readers.)
And we can’t just do it this week or this summer. We have to make shopping local a priority year-round – now more than ever.
But beyond supporting the local economy, there’s more we can do to keep the Frontier Days spirit alive during this last full week of July. They include:
• Participating in those activities that fall under the umbrella of Cheyenne Days, Legendary Nights. This effort by Visit Cheyenne and three other local economic development groups is designed to provide a boost to the economy by promoting the activities that are happening during this 10-day period. For more information, go online to www.cheyenne.org/cheyennedays, read this past Friday’s ToDo section in print or online at WyomingNews.com/features/todo, or see the advertising wrapper around the front pages of our sections.
• Attending some of the traditional CFD events that are continuing this week, including driving out to the Air Force base for the Wings Over Warren Airshow; attending a performance of the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ annual Old-Fashioned Melodrama at the Atlas Theater (cheyenne littletheatre.org) or the Cheyenne Gunslingers show on 15th Street; taking in the CFD Western Art Show and Sale during a visit to the Old West Museum; or (with masks and good social distancing, of course), grabbing some free pancakes at the Flippin’ Awesome Flapjack Feed at the Outlaw Saloon this Wednesday morning.
• Keeping some other annual CFD traditions, such as wearing our best Western wear this week (including pink on Thursday, which is usually Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day; and why not make a donation online to the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative, www.wyomingbreastcancer.org/donate/, at the same time?).
• Showing how much Laramie County residents care for one another by checking in with friends and neighbors you’d normally see at a CFD event. Ask them if they need anything or would just like to visit.
• And the ultimate show of support – wearing a mask at all times when in close proximity to those who don’t live under the same roof as you. Because despite what the naysayers say, nothing says “I care about you, and I want you to be healthy and successful” more than wearing a face covering whenever you walk into a local business or attend a public gathering. (Yes, we know we’re a broken record on this, but we won’t apologize for encouraging everyone to do the right thing.)
No Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2020? Yes, it’s a major bummer. But with a bit of optimism, a pinch of sacrifice and a lot of old-fashioned intestinal fortitude, we’ll all be around to fill the grandstands next summer and celebrate the 125th annual “Daddy of ’em All.”