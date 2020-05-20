Editor's note: An exception to the 350-word limit has been made for the following letter, which was written by a retired Cheyenne resident who has survived seven decades of this country’s calamities. He served 22+ years in the United States Air Force and holds a BA degree in English (with honors) from the University of Wyoming.
A word (or few) to the class of 2020: Congratulations! With or without your ceremony, you can hold your heads high and approach your next challenge with pride.
A brief look back shows your accomplishments are no small deal. Most of you were born the year following the 9/11 attack. You grew up in the shadow of that horrible day. Shortly after you started school, your families was confronted with the worst recession in recent memory. The impact of those two events affected each of you and each of your families in different ways, but most certainly each of you felt some consequence.
Additionally, you have witnessed extreme controversy at the highest level of our government throughout your lifetime. While this is not totally unusual, it seems to have grown to excessive levels during this century.
Now comes COVID-19. If you are concerned for, or a bit fearful of, your futures, you have every right to let such feelings share head space with your pride. So far, the 21st century has not been all great for America. But here is the bottom line: YOU MADE IT to this point, not because of, but despite, those challenges. Way to go!
Now you face career choices and adulthood. You have the next 80 years to improve the 21st century. How to do that is easily said:
1) Find something you love to pursue as a career. (It will help if that choice is legal.) If you love what you do, you will do it well, and by doing so you will contribute greatly to this country.
2) Be aware of current events in your city, state and country. Seek out the truth. This requires attention to more than one source and then, most importantly, some critical thinking on your part.
Yes, easily said, but not so easily done. But you got this! Look what you have done so far. Our country will recover from the current distress. If not tomorrow or next week, certainly soon. You may see some changes in what is “normal,” but a look back at history shows us that our “normal” is constantly evolving. Ask you parents or grandparents about their “norm” when they were your age. Through those changes, our country will remain great. And you will play a big part in making it even greater.
Finally, a brief warning. You might be tempted to look on yourself as a victim of events of the past 19 years in this country. Do not do that. Use the lessons learned to grow your thinking and your perspective. You are on your way! Godspeed.