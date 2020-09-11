CHEYENNE – As school communities face unsettling circumstances, AAA Wyoming and Playworks, a nonprofit that helps kids develop valuable social and emotional life skills, have teamed up to develop special AAA School Safety Patrol lessons that are adaptable to what the school year may or may not look like.
The free lesson plan, for students in fourth through sixth grades, is designed for:
• Distance learning: Engaging lessons and activities that focus on safety, mental health and youth leadership skills that students can complete on their own. Includes resources for parents and caregivers to address these topics with students.
• In-person instruction: Downloadable curriculum, resources and activities that cover a variety of safety issues for students including the coronavirus.
• Hybrid instruction: Self-guided activities with assignments and tips to bring back to a live class discussion.
Through AAA School Safety Patrol, AAA partners with teachers, parents and caregivers to empower students to take an active role in safety and leadership at their schools, and provides free resources and safety equipment to schools.
For more information or to access the lesson plan, go online to AAA.com/SchoolSafety.