Nursing home deaths raise concerns

A woman holds onto the walker once belonging to her mother, who died of COVID-19 while at a nursing home, as her family prays before Thanksgiving dinner, Nov. 26, 2020, in Deer Park, N.Y. Associated Press

 John Minchillo

CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s rate of COVID-19 cases and deaths inside Wyoming skilled nursing homes rose during the four-week period ending Oct. 23, 2022. That is according to AARP’s COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard.

Wyoming’s rate of 6.0 nursing home resident cases per 100 residents – the third-highest rate in the nation – is up from the previous four-week period, which was 4.5. The only states with higher residential rates were New Hampshire (10.12) and Maine (9.16).


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus