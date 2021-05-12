WASHINGTON, D.C. – A recent AARP survey found many Americans age 50-plus struggle to access and afford high-speed internet.
According to the study, 15% of adults 50-plus do not have access to any type of internet, and 60% say the cost of high-speed internet is a problem.
The findings underscore the potential impact of a new Emergency Broadband Benefit Program launched Wednesday by the Federal Communications Commission.
AARP is encouraging all Americans who are struggling to afford their existing high-speed internet service, as well as those who cannot afford to subscribe to high-speed internet service, to sign up for the EBB program today.
According to a recent report from Older Adults Technology Services from AARP’s Aging Connected initiative, in partnership with the Humana Foundation, more than 22 million Americans 65-plus still lack broadband at home.
The EBB program aims to help households struggling to afford high-speed internet during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will run until the $3.2 billion in allocated funds are gone, but no longer than six months after the federal government declares an end to the pandemic.
For resources and more information about EBB, visit aarp.org/EBB, call 1-833-511-0311 or text “internet” to 22777. For information in Spanish, visit aarp.org/FCCSubsidioInternet or call 1-833-511-0311.