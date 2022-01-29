CHEYENNE – Low COVID-19 vaccine and booster rates among nursing home staff have led to the nation’s highest shortage of nurses and/or aides, with 73.5% of facilities reporting a shortage. That is according to the AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 dashboard released last week.
While nursing home resident cases have consistently dropped from November through December, the percentage of nursing home facilities with a shortage of nurses or aides has risen from 59% in November to 73.5% in mid-December.
Wyoming’s percentage of nursing home residents who are fully vaccinated with a booster shot – 63% – ranks 14th highest in the country; however, the state’s percentage of nursing home staff who have received a booster remains low. Just 17.8% of Wyoming’s health care staff are classified as “fully vaccinated with a booster.” That is the 16th lowest in the nation.
Meanwhile, Wyoming’s nursing home COVID-19 resident cases were among the lowest in the nation for the four-week period ending Dec. 19 of last year. Wyoming’s rate of 0.33 nursing home residents who tested positive for COVID-19 was lower than any other state other than Hawaii, Florida, Alaska and Louisiana. Michigan had the nation’s highest rate at 4.39 residents testing positive for COVID-19.
Wyoming’s percentage of nursing home deaths per 100 residents attributed to COVID-19 was just 0.11 for the four-week period ending Dec. 19. Michigan had the nation’s highest rate at 0.61, with Alaska and Maine coming in with 0.57 rates. Hawaii and the District of Columbia reported no nursing home resident deaths due to COVID over that same time period.
Over 90% of Wyoming’s nursing home residents are fully vaccinated, not far from Maine, which has the nation’s highest percentage of nursing home residents vaccinated at 92.5%.
While the latest nursing home dashboard numbers appear positive, AARP points out it wasn’t until just after the four-week period featured in this edition of the nursing home dashboard that the omicron variant of COVID-19 was seen in nursing homes. The last few weeks of CDC numbers are showing a rapid surge in cases, according to the most recent data collected by the CDC.