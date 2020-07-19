CHEYENNE – On Monday, July 20, AARP Wyoming will host Gov. Mark Gordon on a TeleTown Hall to talk about the latest impacts of COVID-19 in Wyoming.
As of Saturday, the state of Wyoming had 2,108 confirmed probable cases of the COVID-19, and 24 deaths attributed to the virus. At 4:05 p.m. Monday, Gordon will discuss public health orders, and the latest information on the virus.
AARP will start making calls to a select number of members at 4 p.m. Look for a call from an 800 number at that point.
If you have questions you wish to ask the governor during the call, send those questions to tlacock@aarp.org. If you want to listen in on the TeleTown Hall but are not called by AARP, call 877-229-8493 and use PIN 16277.