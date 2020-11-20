CHEYENNE – Staffing shortages in Wyoming’s skilled nursing facilities continue to rise as COVID-19 becomes more prevalent, according to AARP’s latest Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard, released Nov. 12.
According to a news release from AARP Wyoming, 52.9% of nursing homes in Wyoming had a shortage of direct-care workers (nurses or aides) for the four-week period ending Oct. 18. That is up from 30% of skilled nursing facilities reporting a shortage of direct-care workers in the four-week period ending Sept. 20.
The dashboard also indicates an increase in COVID-19 cases among nursing home staff and residents, with 50% of nursing homes with confirmed staff cases just below the national average of 52% of nursing homes with confirmed cases.
The dashboard does offer a positive sign, that being the increase in PPE available at nursing facilities in Wyoming. While 26.5% of nursing homes reported less than a one-week supply of PPE over the four weeks ending Nov. 18, the trend of nursing homes without a one-week supply of PPE continues to go down.
AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway said the trends are alarming as nursing home residents continue to be the most vulnerable groups of citizens, with more than 91,000 residents and staff of nursing homes having died. That is 40% of all COVID-19 fatalities in the U.S.
On Monday, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon released his proposed 2021 supplemental budget, which included a proposed $404,000 cut to the senior centers, which helps to support senior services at the local level. Shumway says that loss of funding could result in more residents turning to nursing homes.
“The trends are concerning and proposed cuts to the state’s budget in the area of senior services have potential to put even more stress on our nursing homes,” Shumway said. “When we cut funding to senior centers, which pays for congregate meals and home services, we push our citizens toward skilled nursing homes, which are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 in both staffing and deaths.”
AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 dashboard looks at state-level impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on nursing homes, residents, and staff in five categories. The dashboard currently captures impacts and trends from mid-summer through early fall, and will be updated on a monthly basis to track these impacts over time. Data was analyzed by Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University; additional analysis and dashboard preparation by the AARP Public Policy Institute.