As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 35,982, an increase of 164 cases over yesterday's 35,818.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming on Sunday decreased by 286, from yesterday's 2,517 to 2,231.
The county reporting the largest increase in cases on Sunday was Sweetwater County, with 37, followed by Laramie County with 34 new cases; Uinta County had 18; Park and Teton counties had 10 each; Natrona County had nine; Albany County had eight; Sheridan County had six; Big Horn, Campbell and Washakie counties each reported four new cases; Converse, Fremont, Platte, Sublette and Weston counties had three each; Carbon County had two; and Crook, Goshen and Lincoln counties all had one new case.
Hot Springs, Johnson and Niobrara counties all reported no new coronavirus cases.