Team Commander Lynn Hayes and registered nurse Nate Contreras look at data inside Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. The Disaster Medical Assistance Team from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ National Disaster Medical System, which is comprised of nurses, physician assistants, logisticians and an operational coordinator, arrived at CRMC on Nov. 19 to provide assistance to local health care professionals dealing with an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Ron Piedrahita/courtesy