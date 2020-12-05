CHEYENNE – After rising to record highs since late September, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Laramie County has dipped slightly in recent days. But other signs, such as local hospitalizations and the level of community spread, indicate the most trying times of the pandemic are far from over.
Laramie County is not far removed from its daily record for active cases, with 1,689 reported Nov. 23. Since then, active cases in the county have dropped by about 20%, with 1,327 reported Friday.
While lower, that number still represents more than a tenfold increase from two months ago, when there were 120 active cases in Laramie County.
The drop in active cases didn’t bring much reason for celebration to the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, which continues to test waves of residents at the Event Center at Archer. Kathy Emmons, the department’s executive director, said the dip in numbers was partially due to fewer tests being conducted over Thanksgiving week.
“I would like to be optimistic, but from a reality perspective, I think a lot of the reason our numbers dropped in the last week have been because we didn’t test two days last week, so we know that the number of tests declined,” Emmons said Friday.
Laramie County’s positivity rate, or the percentage of tests that came back positive in the last two weeks, was at 15.6% on Wednesday, which Emmons said reflects that “there’s just a lot more sick people out there.”
“The people who are coming through testing now, compared to even two or three months ago, they’re sick people. They’re not people who are just deciding to get a test just to see if they’re positive or not,” Emmons said. “About 70% of the folks that come through testing now are identifying themselves as having symptoms.”
Ongoing community spread has continued to impact the staffing levels at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, which was reporting 58 hospitalizations from COVID-19 on Friday, with eight of those patients on life support.
More than 100 hospital employees have been in quarantine this week due to either positive tests or known exposure to COVID-19, with about 75 of those employees being clinical staff, CRMC President Tim Thornell said Friday.
“Because (COVID-19) is so prevalent in our community, and as a community, we aren’t doing well enough to slow it down, it’s impacting our health care workers, which then impacts our ability to take care of everyone,” Thornell said.
Staffing at the hospital has gained a boost from medical officials from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ National Disaster Medical System. After one team comprised of 16 medical officials finished its two-week deployment Dec. 1, another crew arrived and will be on hand to assist CRMC’s nurses until Dec. 13.
The hospital also has gained help with the recent arrival of about 15 traveling nurses. Thornell said he hopes to have between 25 and 30 temporary nurses on hand “for the longer haul.”
“You put that (number) up against 110 staff that are out, about 70 to 75 of them are clinical staff, that doesn’t quite make up for it, so the amount of staff falling prey to COVID is outpacing the amount of agency staff were able to get in,” Thornell said. “Our staff are just feeling the fatigue from having to work overtime and a little bit of frustration just seeing the community prevalence of it.”
Thornell and Emmons agreed that it was slightly too early to determine whether the Thanksgiving holiday has impacted local case numbers, adding those potential effects could begin to show themselves in the next few days.
CRMC, local health officials prepare for vaccine
With the possibility of the first COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. being authorized next week, CRMC officials are preparing for initial rounds of the vaccine to arrive by the end of this month, Thornell said.
“Right now, we’re just going through how to prioritize who gets the vaccine, because we know we won’t get enough vaccine initially in the first couple rounds to immunize our entire staff,” Thornell said. “Certainly, those that are more likely to come in contact with COVID-positive patients will be prioritized on the list.”
In Laramie County, health officials are preparing to act as a hub for the southeast region of the state. Recently, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department bought an ultra sub-zero freezer that will allow for storage of the Pfizer vaccine, which must be stored at about -70 degrees Celsius.
“In Laramie County, we will get the vaccine for a couple of other neighboring counties, and then we’ll be able to hold it for them until they’re ready for it,” Emmons said.
Following health care personnel, Wyoming’s vaccination plan includes people with underlying medical conditions, people 65 and older and essential workers as priority populations.
County health departments won’t be involved in distributing to Wyoming’s long-term care facilities, Emmons said. Instead, that process will be coordinated by Walgreens and CVS through a federal agreement reported by multiple national outlets this week.
“Our job is to get the vaccines out to those folks who are enrolled providers with the state, and they will get their people vaccinated,” Emmons said. “Then, as more vaccine comes in, which our understanding is it’s going to be about a weekly process, we will then start setting up vaccine clinics in the community, along with other providers, to make sure that we can get folks vaccinated as quickly as possible.”
A few factors will make distributing the vaccine a “logistics test,” as Emmons put it. For example, the Pfizer vaccine can only be out of the freezer for a couple days before losing its efficacy, which could complicate its distribution to neighboring counties.
Another challenge will be communicating with the public about where, when and why they should get a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We need to do everything we can to ensure that people feel confident and comfortable with the vaccine, so we’ll be pushing out a lot of information on potential side effects, on all the research that we can get our hands on about it, because we want to be transparent and make sure people are comfortable and confident that this is going to do what we want it to do,” Emmons said.
An advisory committee of the Food and Drug Administration will meet Dec. 10 to consider whether to authorize the emergency use of Pfizer’s vaccine candidate.