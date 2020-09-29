CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell Tuesday for the first time in more than a week, dropping by 22.
Wyoming Department of Health figures released with the department’s daily coronavirus update showed 51 new confirmed cases and 16 new probable cases were reported Tuesday.
The total of 67 new cases was exceeded by a reported 89 recoveries, which left the state with 1,069 active cases, down from Monday’s pandemic peak of 1,091.
The last time the state saw a decline in cases was Sept. 19.
As of Tuesday, Albany County had 215 active cases; Natrona County had 152; Campbell had 86; Laramie had 82; Fremont had 81; Sheridan had 78; Lincoln had 60; Teton had 54; Park had 45; Goshen had 40; Converse had 35; Sublette had 31; Carbon had 20; Uinta had 19; Weston had 14; Crook had 13; Johnson had 11; Platte had 10; Sweetwater had nine; Big Horn had eight; Washakie had four, and Hot Springs had two.
Niobrara County returned to its status as the only county in the state with no active cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The reports of 51 new laboratory-confirmed cases came from 13 counties. For the first time in several days, there were no double-digit increases in new cases in any counties.
Lincoln County had the highest number of new cases at nine.
The increase brought the number of confirmed cases seen since the first case of coronavirus was diagnosed in Wyoming in March to 4,948.
The number of probable cases, cases where patients have coronavirus symptoms and have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, increased by 16 to total 873 since the pandemic began.
Of the 5,821 people with coronavirus, 4,702 have recovered, the Health Department said, an increase of 89 from Monday.