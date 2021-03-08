CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming dropped below 500 for the first time since mid-September on Monday with the reporting of more than 500 recoveries in the past week.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its coronavirus update, said it received reports of 360 new laboratory-confirmed and 71 new probable cases of coronavirus since March 1.
During the same one-week period, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases of the illness increased by 515, leaving the state with 458 active cases, a decline of 94 from March 1. The number is also the lowest total for active cases seen since the Wyoming News Exchange began tracking active cases on July 13.
As of Monday, Teton County had 88 active cases; Laramie County had 70; Sweetwater County had 67; Fremont County had 45; Natrona had 40; Uinta had 34; Lincoln had 18; Sheridan had 14; Campbell had 13; Park had 11; Albany had 10; Carbon had nine; Big Horn, Goshen and Platte had eight; Sublette and Washakie had four; Converse had three, and Crook, Hot Springs, Johnson and Weston had one.
Niobrara County had no active cases as of Monday.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 20 counties over the last week. Sweetwater County saw the highest number of new cases at 80, followed by Laramie County with 60.
The increases in confirmed and probable cases brought the number of people diagnosed with the illness since the first case was detected in Wyoming in March 2020 to 54,903.
Of that number, 53,763 have recovered, according to Department of Health figures.