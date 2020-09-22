CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased for a third consecutive day Tuesday, growing by 14 as the state reported 72 new laboratory-confirmed and probable cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said 42 new laboratory-confirmed and 30 new probable cases of coronavirus were reported Tuesday. At the same time, the number of people to recover from the disease grew by 58.
The numbers left the state with 737 active cases, the highest number seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March.
Albany County had 168 active cases; Natrona had 99; Fremont had 64; Sheridan had 63; Laramie had 54; Converse had 42; Campbell had 36; Teton had 32; Park and Uinta had 28; Lincoln had 25; Carbon had 22; Goshen had 19; Sublette had 18; Crook had 12; Platte had seven; Sweetwater had six; Washakie and Weston had four; Hot Springs had three; Johnson had two, and Big Horn had one. Niobrara County continued to have no active cases.
The active cases were reported among 598 people with confirmed cases and 139 with probable cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The active cases were pushed up in part by 42 new confirmed cases reported in Albany, Campbell, Converse, Crook, Fremont, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Platte, Sheridan, Sublette, Teton, Uinta and Weston counties. Sublette County saw the largest increase in cases at seven.
As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed cases seen since the illness was first reported in Wyoming stood at 4,231.
The number of probable cases, where patients have coronavirus symptoms and have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case but have not been tested for the illness, went up by 30 on Tuesday to total 785 since the pandemic began.
Out of the 5,016 people to have either a confirmed case of coronavirus or a probable case since mid-March, 4,230 have recovered, according to the Health Department. Of those recoveries, 3,584 were seen among people with confirmed cases and 646 were seen in people with probable cases.