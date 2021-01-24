CHEYENNE – As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 43,443, an increase of 292 cases over Friday's 43,151.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state was 1,756, an increase of 60 cases over Friday's 1,696. In Laramie County, the number of active cases stood at 149, a decrease of 12 from Friday's tally, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Teton County had the greatest increase in the number of new laboratory-confirmed cases, reporting 61; Natrona County had 51; Fremont County had 31; Sweetwater County had 27; Laramie County had 21; both Campbell and Carbon counties reported 17 new cases; Uinta County had 15; Park County had 14; Albany County had 13; Washakie County reported six new cases; Hot Springs County had five; Big Horn County had four; Goshen and Sublette counties had three new cases each; Sheridan County had two; Converse, Crook and Lincoln counties had one new case each; and Johnson and Platte reported no new cases.
The Health Department showed a decrease of one case in Niobrara County.
Note: These numbers represent the first new report since 3 p.m. Friday due to computer updates by the state of Wyoming on Saturday.